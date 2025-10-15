Al Dhahirah Governorate is emerging as one of Oman’s most promising growth centres, driven by strategic investments and projects identified by the Ministry of Economy (MoE) to boost competitiveness, attract investment and promote balanced regional development.

According to the ministry, the governorate stands out for its “triangle of economic harmony,” focusing on engineering industries supporting oil and gas, logistics services, technology-based food industries, and renewable energy initiatives such as solar power.

Each wilayat within the governorate has been assigned a specialised role to ensure sectoral integration. For instance, Wilayat of Ibri is positioned as a regional hub for economic, educational and social activity linked to the energy sector. Wilayat of Yanqul will serve as a centre for food manufacturing and agricultural trade, while Wilayat of Dhank will focus on mining, industrial development and rural tourism services across the Hajar range.

The ministry outlined several major initiatives already advancing across the governorate. These include the Ibri 3 Solar Power Station, Ibri Industrial City, and the Ibri Science and Innovation Centre—all expected to strengthen renewable energy production and industrial diversification.

Infrastructure projects such as the dualisation of the Ibri–Dhank Road and the creation of Ibri Market aim to stimulate trade and improve connectivity. Other initiatives include the Yanqul Copper Warehouse Project, a new public park and hospital, and the Jufayfah Dam in Dhank, which will enhance water resources and agricultural output.

In addition, the Integrated Economic Zone in al Dhahirah, located near the Empty Quarter border crossing, is being developed as a major investment destination to expand logistics links and generate employment opportunities.

The ministry affirmed that al Dhahirah’s ongoing projects reflect the Sultanate’s commitment to sustainable regional growth by linking industry, energy, agriculture and innovation within a single framework.

“These efforts are designed to strengthen al Dhahirah’s contribution to the national economy, create quality jobs for citizens and promote investment opportunities in vital sectors,” the ministry said.

With its strategic location and growing industrial base, al Dhahirah is set to play an increasingly important role in shaping Oman’s diversified and sustainable economic future.

