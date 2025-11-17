MUSCAT: Cumulative investment in the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) reached approximately RO 7.8 billion by the end of the first half of 2025, marking a 2% rise compared with the same period last year. CEO Engineer Dawood bin Salem al Haddabi said that cumulative projects across Madayn’s industrial cities increased to 2,095, reflecting a 3% growth rate, while total contracts rose to 2,385. Leased land across all industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone reached 34.6 million square metres, representing 68% occupancy of the 61.6 million square metres of developed land. During the first half of 2025, Madayn received 215 new investment applications and signed 124 contracts worth more than RO 80 million, covering an area exceeding 895,000 square metres.

Under the Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2021–2025), Madayn implemented a wide range of infrastructure and service projects designed to enhance the investment environment and ensure long-term sustainability across Oman’s governorates. Major works completed during this period include Phase 1 of Ibri Industrial City, spanning around 3 million square metres and the infrastructure development of Mahas Industrial City, covering 1.4 million square metres. Consultancy, design and supervision services were also completed for pioneering industrial complexes in Al Rusayl, Nizwa, Mahas, Al Suwaiq and Madha. In Suhar, the seventh-phase infrastructure project was delivered over an area exceeding 8.5 million square metres. The organisation also utilised advanced drone technology for geographic mapping and infrastructure surveys across industrial cities.

Al Haddabi highlighted that during this development plan, Madayn underwent a major institutional and technological transformation, adopting a digital-first model and establishing a culture of excellence and performance-based governance. This effort enabled Madayn to achieve Level 2 in the European Organisation for Quality Management (EOQ) model — an important milestone in its digital and institutional transformation journey.

Engineer Dawood bin Salem al Haddabi, CEO of Madayn.

Looking ahead, Madayn is finalising its strategic road map for the Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), aligned with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040. The new plan positions Madayn as a national enabler of a competitive and sustainable economy, with 98 major projects planned across development, institutional excellence and environmental sustainability. Key initiatives for the next five years include major infrastructure and service projects in Al Mudhaibi Industrial City (2.5 million sqm), Al Suwaiq Industrial City (5 million sqm), Madha Industrial City (348,000 sqm), Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City and multiple rehabilitation works in Suhar Industrial City. Additional projects include the development of a marine pier and master plan for Sur Industrial City and the expansion of water networks in Raysut Industrial City.

Madayn is also preparing a comprehensive Digital Transformation Implementation Plan for 2026–2030, comprising 105 digital projects across 12 pillars. These include full automation of priority services, the integration of artificial intelligence, big data, IoT and renewable energy solutions, the establishment of smart operations centres and the launch of a unified digital investment portal. Targets include achieving over 85% investor satisfaction with electronic services and positioning two industrial cities as internationally recognised smart cities.

Economic clustering remains a strategic focus. The consultancy project for an integrated mining cluster in Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands has been completed, with master planning covering 30 million sqm and detailed designs for 10 million sqm to support oil, gas and mining activities. Work is also progressing on an integrated aluminium cluster in Suhar, supported by detailed plans, performance indicators and coordination with relevant stakeholders. A specialist consultant has been appointed to identify downstream aluminium opportunities and enhance local value creation. Meanwhile, the Ladayn plastics complex in Suhar continues to expand, with investments reaching RO 33.7 million across 19 projects.

Through the Industrial Innovation Academy, Madayn continues to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, support SMEs and encourage technology adoption. The Omanisation programme, developed with the Ministry of Labour, has created more than 3,000 jobs, while the Rabt platform has transformed SME access to government tenders through digital integration. Madayn has also introduced its Corporate Culture System to reinforce organisational identity, employee empowerment and innovation.

Al Haddabi affirmed that Oman’s industrial sector continues to advance, supported by modern infrastructure, progressive regulations and enhanced connectivity that collectively strengthen the nation’s industrial and investment landscape.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).