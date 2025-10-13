Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) clarified on some messages and information claiming that it is possible to obtain the local "Maal" card through unlicensed individuals or entities.

"We would like to emphasize that the "Maal" card has not yet been launched in the local market, and that the date of its issuance will be officially announced to the public in due course."

The card will only be available through commercial banks and licensed payment service providers operating under the supervision of the Central Bank of Oman.

It urged everyone to exercise caution and not to respond to such phone numbers claiming to be governmental or private entities or to share any personal or financial data with them.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has revealed the brand identity of the national payment card, which will be called 'Maal.'

Banks in the Sultanate of Oman are already working on the project, which, according to sources, will be launched in the coming months.

Maal will be a step toward achieving local self-sufficiency and continuing the path of development in the payment sector.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) had recently said that local banks in the country will soon issue a national payment card under its supervision. It is an extension of the national payment systems, Oman Net.

