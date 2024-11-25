MUSCAT: Oman LNG has congratulated the Turkish Pipeline Corporation BOTAŞ on its 50th anniversary during the Istanbul Energy Forum held in Türkiye at the weekend.

Oman LNG’s CEO, Hamed al Naamany, stated that the long-term LNG sales to BOTAS, starting in 2025, represent the opportunity to supply term volumes to Türkiye and to continue “growing our partnership including value optimization”.

This milestone is not only a time to honour Türkiye’s achievements but also an opportunity to look forward with limitless possibilities for collaboration between our organisations, he stated.

Oman LNG is recognised globally as a reliable source for energy that the world can depend upon. More broadly, Oman’s dedication to meeting global energy needs with consistency and quality makes Oman an ideal partner for Turkiye, which is emerging as the new gateway for natural gas to Europe, connecting energy resources from the East to consumers in the West. By joining forces, Oman and Turkiye can enhance energy security, open new markets, and drive further economic growth.

“The future holds even greater opportunities as our energy sector presents unparalleled opportunities for collaboration—not just in natural gas but also in renewable energy, exploration, and sustainable technologies. Together, we can lead the way in shaping a more sustainable and interconnected energy future,” Al Naamany added.

In April this year, Oman LNG signed a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BOTAS, committing to supply 1 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Botas Petroleum for 10 years, starting from 2025.

