Houston-based engineering and technology solutions provider KBR announced that it has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the expansion of the Qalhat LNG complex in Sur, Oman.

.

Under the FEED contract, KBR will provide engineering services for the Qalhat LNG complex’s fourth LNG train in Sur, which will have a capacity of 3.8mn tonnes per annum, the company said in a press statement. The project will involve the addition or expansion of utilities, an LNG storage tank, the jetty, and associated infrastructure.

“LNG will play an increasingly vital role in the global energy mix, and we are honored to continue our collaboration with Oman on this critical project,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President for Sustainable Technology Solutions. “By addressing the energy trilemma of security, sustainability, and affordability, this project is expected to make a significant contribution to Oman’s energy security and sustainability goals.”

With this expansion of Oman’s natural gas liquefaction capacity, KBR continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply to meet the world’s growing demands, the company noted in its statement.

