Muscat: Oman LNG announced the signing of a 10-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Mercuria, a leading Switzerland-based trading company.

Under this agreement, Oman LNG will supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Mercuria on a Free on Board (FOB) basis, with deliveries (800,000 metric tonnes per annum) set to commence in April 2025.

The signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in Oman LNG’s commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable energy to global markets. By securing this long-term partnership, Oman LNG reinforces its strategic role as a key supplier of LNG, contributing to the stability and diversification of global energy supplies.

Mercuria, a globally recognised trading company, is active in a broad range of energy markets, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, natural gas, power, biodiesel, base metals, and agricultural products. This agreement with Oman LNG further strengthens Mercuria’s position in the LNG trading landscape and enhances its ability to meet the growing energy demands of its customers worldwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hamed Mohammed Al Nu’amani, CEO of Oman LNG said: “We are delighted to formalise this long-term agreement with Mercuria, reinforcing Oman LNG’s reputation as a reliable LNG supplier while also expanding across a wider portfolio of partners and market access. This continues to reflects our commitment to delivering energy solutions that support global energy security and sustainability.”

On his turn, Marco Dunand, CEO of Mercuria said: “We are excited to establish this partnership with Oman LNG, which aligns with our strategy of expanding our LNG portfolio and meeting the evolving energy needs of our customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration that brings value to both parties.”

The agreement underscores Oman LNG’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach in international markets while ensuring the sustainable and efficient supply of LNG. With a strong commitment to operational excellence, Oman LNG continues to play a pivotal role in contributing to Oman’s economic growth and strengthening its position in the global energy sector.

