Muscat – Oman LNG on Tuesday announced the successful loading of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shell under its new long-term agreements, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its global market reach and reinforce Oman’s position as a leading LNG supplier.

The ceremonial event took place at Oman LNG’s state-of-the-art facility in Sur, under the auspices of H E Eng Salim al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, alongside senior officials from Oman LNG and Shell.

This landmark shipment signifies the beginning of a new chapter, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and Oman LNG’s strategic goals to strengthen partnerships and secure sustainable growth.

H E Aufi, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of this milestone, saying, “Today’s shipment is not merely a delivery but a testament to Oman’s commitment to energy security, global collaboration, and sustainable economic growth. It also reflects the strong partnership between Oman LNG and Shell, built on mutual trust and a shared vision.”

Oman LNG’s CEO, Hamad al Naamany, highlighted the significance of this shipment, saying, “We are embarking on a 10-year concession extension with market leaders in LNG and energy. Our growth is aligned with Oman’s vision and adapted to the evolving global energy market demands. Our partnership with Shell continues to thrive, contributing to Oman’s economic diversification goals.”

Shell, as the largest offtaker under these new agreements, plays a pivotal role in Oman LNG’s strategic plans for sustained growth and market expansion.

The ceremonial loading was further graced by the presence of Shell’s management, underscoring the importance of this partnership and their commitment to the long-term collaboration between the two organisations.

As Oman LNG looks ahead, the company remains dedicated to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions to global markets while creating value for Oman and its stakeholders.

