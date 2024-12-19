Muscat – The Italian Embassy in Muscat has announced a visit of the Amerigo Vespucci, an iconic sailing and training ship of the Italian Navy.

Renowned globally as a symbol of Italy’s maritime heritage, the ship will make its first-ever visit to Oman, docking at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat from January 8 to 12, 2025.

This marks the 32nd stage of Amerigo Vespucci’s two-year world tour, which began on July 1, 2023 in Genoa, Italy. The ship is visiting 36 ports in 32 countries showcasing Italy’s rich naval traditions and promoting ‘Made in Italy’ products.

Supported by Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto, the Vespucci World Tour combines officer cadet training with promotion of Italy’s cultural, historical and technological achievements. A crew of around 270 sailors participates in most sailings, continuing the ship’s legacy as a floating ambassador of Italy.

The Amerigo Vespucci, a full-rigged masterpiece launched in 1931 from the Castellammare di Stabia Shipyards in Naples, measures 101m in length and 21m in width, including lifeboats. Its three towering masts – 50m foremast, 54m mainmast and 43m mizzenmast – underline its grandeur and distinctive design.

During its Gulf region passage, the vessel will also visit ports in Doha and Abu Dhabi before arriving in Muscat. Following Muscat, the Vespucci will continue to Safaga, Egypt and Larnaca, Cyprus before concluding its world tour in La Spezia, Italy, in February 2025.

This historic visit to Oman will strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Oman, celebrating a shared appreciation for maritime heritage and the enduring legacy of ancient seafaring traditions. The Vespucci carries with it the spirit of Italy, showcasing the country’s innovation, scientific and cultural achievements to the world.

