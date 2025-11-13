Muscat – Oman has formally launched the expanded ‘Imdad’ National Programme under the auspices of the Authority for Projects, Tenders, and Local Content. The initiative is a key pillar of the national effort to enhance local content and empower job seekers, aiming to accelerate the development of national competencies across all economic sectors.

The official launch event, held in Muscat and attended by H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, marked the transformation of the ‘Imdad’ programme from a successful industry specific initiative, originally started by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in 2012 and credited with creating over 17,500 jobs into a comprehensive national framework.

During the ceremony, the Ministry of Health announced the launch of ‘Imdad Health,’ a specialised branch focused on decentralising employment and meeting the demand for qualified health cadres across the various Governorates. Furthermore, the Authority for Projects, Tenders, and Local Content inaugurated the Local Content Certificate, a new national framework designed to assess and certify companies based on their contribution to the Omani economy through the utilisation of local products, services, and human capital. Abraj Energy Services was presented with the first certificate of this kind.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

