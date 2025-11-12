MUSCAT: Oman has officially launched the first Women in LPG (WINLPG) National Chapter in the Middle East, marking a milestone moment for women’s empowerment in the energy sector.

The announcement came during the opening of the Middle East LPG Summit and Exhibition 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, held under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Organised by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) in cooperation with the Ministry, the summit provided the platform for unveiling this landmark initiative.

The launch positions Oman as a regional leader in advancing women’s participation within the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. It also reflects Oman’s expanding role in promoting diversity, inclusion and talent development across the broader energy ecosystem.

WINLPG, the Women in LPG Global Network, was established by the World Liquid Gas Association a decade ago to strengthen the role of women throughout the LPG value chain. Today, the platform has grown into a community of more than 4,000 members across nearly 15 national chapters. The network provides opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, skills training and professional collaboration. Designed as a neutral, cross-company platform, WINLPG enables women to exchange experiences, highlight success stories and address shared challenges — contributing to a more diverse and resilient global LPG sector. Its expansion into Oman marks an important step in extending these opportunities to women in the Middle East.

Alison Abbott, WINLPG Co-Founder and WLGA Communications Director, said the creation of national chapters allows each country to tailor initiatives to its own needs and realities.

“What happens or is needed in Oman may be very different from what’s needed in Nigeria, the US, South Africa or India. The national chapters mean work can be done specifically for that country”.

She explained that WINLPG was established in response to a clear gap in representation. “We launched Women in LPG 10 years ago because we felt there weren’t enough women in our industry — and women are good for business. It’s not just because it’s nice to have; there are real business reasons”.

Abbott highlighted the significance of Oman hosting the first chapter in the region. “This is the very first national chapter in the Middle East, so it’s very important to us. We’re going to work with the team here to see what we do — even if it starts with an annual meeting where we get women together”.

She noted that the platform offers a rare neutral space that brings women from competing companies together. “You can take 50 women from competing companies, bring them together and they share their experiences... We don’t want women leaving the industry because they’re disappointed”.

Abbott expressed confidence in the success of the new chapter. “I’ve been impressed by the number of women I see here. I feel that women are respected and they clearly have a voice. I think we will have a very successful group because women are given opportunities”.

She added that male support remains essential to sustaining such initiatives. “We need the support of men as well. Without your support, we won’t succeed either”.

