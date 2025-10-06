Muscat – In line with its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon neutrality by 2050 and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, Oman – represented by Environment Authority – has launched the National Climate Finance Platform.

The initiative aims to attract and channel global investments into green and low-carbon projects that support adaptation to climate change. The announcement was made during the 11th World Green Economy Summit held in Dubai last week, which brought together world leaders, experts and policymakers to fast-track the shift towards a sustainable future.

Suleiman Nasser al Akhzami, Deputy Chairman of Environment Authority who represented Oman at the summit, said, “The National Climate Finance Platform will serve as a central mechanism to mobilise investments in sustainable environmental projects.”

During a high-level dialogue session, Akhzami highlighted the fact that Oman has progressed from climate planning to implementation, as part of realising the goals of Vision 2040. He reaffirmed the sultanate’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 21% by 2030, compared to business-as-usual levels. “A comprehensive national programme is underway to achieve net-zero emissions through mitigation and adaptation projects across multiple sectors.”

Akhzami informed that among Oman’s landmark initiatives is the signing of a historic agreement to establish the world’s first global commercial liquid hydrogen corridor based in Duqm – a project that will reinforce the sultanate’s position as a regional and international clean energy hub.

He also pointed to Oman’s leadership in ecosystem restoration, notably the mangrove and wetland restoration initiative at Bar al Hikman Reserve. The wetland, home to more than half a million migratory birds as well as turtles and whales, plays a crucial role in carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.

Akhzami stressed that Oman’s climate goals are closely aligned with Vision 2040, contributing to economic diversification and strengthening emerging sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and logistics. He added that the ten-year Golden Residency Programme, launched this year, is one of the key incentives to attract investors and innovators to Oman’s growing green economy.

He further emphasised the importance of regional and international partnerships in advancing clean energy technologies, building national expertise and promoting data sharing. Key partners include the GAGE Group and the World Green Economy Organization.

Looking ahead, Akhzami said Oman is preparing for COP30 with a clear ambition to align national strategies with emission-reduction targets. Concluding his address, he said innovation and international collaboration are central to building a green, resilient future for generations to come.

