KUWAIT CITY : A delegation from the Ministry of Economy visited the State of Kuwait on December 23, 2024, to explore areas of cooperation, particularly in the field of developmental planning and economic policy formulation.

The Omani delegation, headed by Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, was received by Ahmed bin Jaad al Anzi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development in Kuwait.

Also present was Dr Saleh bin Amer al Kharousi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Kuwait. The delegation was briefed on the experience of specialised centres within the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation in key fields, including policies, programmes, and research supporting the stimulation of the knowledge economy, as well as exchanging expertise in capacity-building and training on the formulation and framework of public policies.

Both sides also discussed practices and methodologies related to future foresight and developmental forecasting, as well as conducting joint research in major developmental fields.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Arab Planning Institute to discuss cooperation in the fields of planning and developmental research.

The delegation was received by Dr Abdullah Fahd al Shami, Director-General of the Institute.

The delegation was introduced to the institute’s work and facilities and discussions also covered its future directions and strategies, as well as ways to enhance the existing partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the institute, particularly in the context of training programmes aimed at developing capacities in various economic fields.

