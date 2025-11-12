Khasab: Khasab Port received a cruise ship Mein Schiff 4 on Wednesday carrying 2,472 tourists and 952 crew members.

The arrival contributes to the growing marine tourism movement in Musandam, as visitors explore the governorate’s popular attractions, including dhow trips and waterfront tours.

According to officials, the port is expected to receive 45 cruise ships during the 2025–2026 season, reflecting an increase in international interest in the destination.

The continued rise in cruise activity supports local businesses and enhances tourism services in the area.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

