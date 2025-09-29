Salalah – Oman has signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to prepare and implement a master plan for the development of the Najd region in Dhofar governorate.

Distinguished by its water resources, vast agricultural areas and fertile flatlands, the Najd region is regarded as a promising area for agricultural investment and increased local production.

The agreement was signed under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and attended by H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

H E Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture in the ministry, signed on behalf of Oman, while Kei Toyama, Director General of the Middle East and Europe Department at JICA, represented the Japanese side.

Saeed bin Mohammed al Wahshi, Director of the Najd Agricultural Region Development Office, said that the agreement strengthens bilateral relations between Oman and Japan, aiming to develop the region’s natural resources to enhance food security.

He said the agreement reflects the ministry’s efforts to establish the Najd region as a strategic food hub for the sultanate, in line with Oman Vision 2040. “The project will develop a comprehensive and sustainable plan for the region, including a promotional identity and the transfer of international expertise.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

