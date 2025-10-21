The Sultanate of Oman will organise ‘Oman Investment Forum 2025’ in London on Tuesday, as part of activities of the Omani-British Strategic Consultation Team. Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Chairman of the Tax Authority, Head of the Omani side at the Omani-British Strategic Consultation Team, will attend the event, with the participation of officials from government departments. The forum seeks to enhance investor confidence in the Sultanate of Oman’s financial position and showcase the Omani government’s financial, investment and economic approaches. It will also present projects and initiatives that contribute to consolidating Oman’s investment attractiveness.

