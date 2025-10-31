Muscat: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 1.1 percent in September 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, using 2018 as the base year. The average inflation rate for the period from January to September 2025 also rose by 0.8 percent, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The data showed that the average inflation rate for the 'Miscellaneous Goods and Services' group in Oman during the period from January to September 2025 was about 6.4 percent. Prices for this group also led the list of categories with the highest increase at 7.6 percent in September 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

It was followed by the 'Transport' group at 4.5 percent, then the 'Restaurants and Hotels' group at 2.6 percent. The 'Health' group also recorded an increase of 0.8 percent, while prices for the 'Clothing and Footwear' group rose by 0.4 percent and the 'Education' group by 0.1 percent.

In contrast, prices for the 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages' group decreased by 0.5 percent. The 'Culture and Recreation' group declined by 0.2 percent, and the 'Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Maintenance' group decreased by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for the 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels' group, the 'Communications' group, and the 'Tobacco' group remained stable without recording any significant change.

Regarding the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages for September 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, the data showed an increase in a number of sub-groups. The 'Sugar, Jam, Honey, and Confectionery' sub-group led the increases at 3.4 percent, followed by the 'Food products not elsewhere classified' sub-group at 3.3 percent, then the 'Fish and Seafood' sub-group at 2.3 percent, and the 'Oils and Fats' sub-group at 1.9 percent. Prices for the 'Bread and Cereals' sub-group and the 'Milk, Cheese, and Eggs' sub-group also saw a slight increase of 0.8 percent each.

In contrast, prices for the 'Vegetables' sub-group decreased by 7.5 percent, followed by the 'Fruits' sub-group with a decrease of 1.6 percent, and then the 'Meat' sub-group by 0.6 percent. The 'Non-Alcoholic Beverages' sub-group recorded a slight decrease of 0.2 percent.

At the governorate level, the data showed that A’Dhahirah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate by the end of September 2025 compared to the same period the previous year, with an inflation rate of 1.9 percent. It was followed by A’Dakhiliyah Governorate at 1.6 percent, then Al Buraimi Governorate at 1.3 percent. The inflation rate in both Muscat Governorate and South Al Batinah Governorate reached 1.1 percent.

This was followed by North Al Batinah Governorate and Musandam Governorate at 0.8 percent each, then both South A’Sharqiyah Governorate and Dhofar Governorate at 0.6 percent each. North A’Sharqiyah Governorate registered an inflation rate of 0.5 percent, and Al Wusta Governorate recorded an inflation rate of 0.4 percent.

