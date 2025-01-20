Panel discussions will focus on investment opportunities in renewable energy and hydrogen, future cities, and tourism.

The Oman-India Business Forum opens at Sheraton Muscat Hotel here today, January 19, 2025, with the goal of strengthening economic ties between the two countries, and exploring opportunities in key sectors, including renewable energy, real estate, food security, and tourism.

The forum has been organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Oman Chapter) and supported by the College of Banking and Financial Studies.

“The forum represents a vital step in enhancing economic relations between Oman and India, facilitating greater collaboration between the private sectors of both countries,” said Dr Abdullah bin Masoud Al Harthi, board member of OCCI.

Panel discussions will focus on investment opportunities in renewable energy and hydrogen, future cities, and tourism. The event will also feature case studies of successful joint ventures and a presentation on India’s digital payment revolution, showcasing its role in driving financial inclusion.

Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and Invest Oman will present efforts to improve infrastructure and attract investment. “The forum will spotlight projects designed to achieve sustainable economic growth and create a competitive investment environment,” Al Harthi added.

The event underscores both nations’ commitment to leveraging economic potential and fostering development through closer ties.

