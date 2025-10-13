Muscat – Three- to five-star hotels recorded an 8.2% increase in guests this year till the end of August compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The total number of guests was 1,515,472, up from 1,400,735 during the corresponding period last year.

The report showed continued growth in hotel performance indicators, with total revenues rising 17.4% to approximately RO175.4mn, compared to RO149.4mn in the same period of 2024.

Occupancy rates also improved significantly, climbing 12.4% to 52.9%, compared to 47% during the same period last year.

In terms of guest distribution by nationality, visitors from Oceania registered the highest growth, surging 49.2% to 29,484 guests, followed by African nationals, who increased 30.9% to 9,904 guests.

Guests from the Americas rose 29.4% to 49,415, while Europeans recorded a 20.9% increase to 390,013 guests.

At the local and regional levels, the number of Omani guests grew 5.1% to 568,370, while visitors from the GCC increased 4.7% to 146,983. Asian guests registered a 5.2% rise, totalling 214,473.

The data indicated a 4.2% decrease in the number of guests of other Arab nationalities, which stood at 66,156 this year till end of August.

