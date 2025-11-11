MUSCAT: The Middle East LPG Summit and Exhibition 2025 launched yesterday under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) in cooperation with the Ministry, the two-day summit aims to explore the future of the LPG industry and strengthen international collaboration through presentations on innovative technologies, advanced safety systems, digital transformation and women’s empowerment in the energy sector.

The two-day summit convenes more than 2,000 experts from 30 countries, alongside 80 international companies showcasing cutting-edge developments in LPG technologies, supply chain solutions and energy efficiency. The event also witnessed the launch of the first Middle East chapter of the Women in LPG Network (WINLPG), highlighting Oman’s ongoing efforts to promote women’s participation and leadership within industrial and energy fields.

Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to advancing Oman’s economic transformation, noting that Industrial Strategy 2040 prioritises expanding the industrial sector and boosting its contribution to GDP. He emphasised that LPG is a strategic resource supporting economic diversification and value-added industries; and pointed to Oman’s ongoing investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen, advanced technologies and digital transformation as key drivers of sustainable growth.

In his remarks, James Rockall, CEO and Managing Director of the WLGA, praised Oman’s strong and long-standing position in global energy markets. He noted that the Sultanate of Oman is “one of the region’s most established energy exporters, with deep connections across the Gulf and beyond”, adding that the government’s openness to cooperation continues to attract global partnerships. Rockall stressed that aligning with Oman Vision 2040 presents significant opportunities for LPG to play “an increasingly important role in supporting the country’s economic and energy ambitions”, reinforcing Oman’s position as a rising hub in the evolving energy landscape.

During his presentation, Dr Rachid Majjad, CEO of National Gas Company, underscored the importance of gradually reducing the subsidy burden on industrial LPG consumption. He explained that a structured 10-year adjustment plan could generate more than RO 113 million in additional revenue for the government — funds that would strengthen Oman’s fiscal position and widen budgetary space for renewable energy initiatives, industrial efficiency programmes and innovation. He added that the proposal aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and supports macroeconomic stability, noting that part of the recovered subsidy could be reinvested to help SMEs adapt during the transition. Under the plan, the government’s subsidy share would decline from 76% in Year 1 to 31% by Year 10.

The summit’s programme featured discussions on autogas, industrial safety, women’s empowerment and international knowledge exchange, as well as bilateral meetings between government and corporate representatives to explore collaboration and investment opportunities. The event concluded with broad acclaim for Oman’s leadership in facilitating global dialogue on the future of energy, reaffirming the region’s growing influence in shaping a safer, more sustainable and innovation-driven energy ecosystem.

