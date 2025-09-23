Muscat – The 14th Oman Health Exhibition opened on Monday under the patronage of H E Khalid Hashel al Muselhi, Undersecretary in the Foreign Ministry, in the presence of senior officials, diplomats and representatives from the healthcare sector.

Organised by the Ministry of Health, the exhibition features public and private health institutions including the Quality Assurance Centre, Directorate of Private Establishments, Drug Safety Centre and the Directorate of Projects and Engineering Services.

The Financial Services Authority and Oman Qatar Insurance Company are also taking part in the exhibition, highlighting the growing role of health insurance and integrated healthcare financing in Oman.

This year’s exhibition places a strong focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Medical experts are presenting technologies ranging from robotics and drones to telemedicine platforms.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Nayyar Razvi, Chairman of Emrana Health from Canada, said his company plans to integrate AI into its treatment systems, particularly in AI-guided patient intake questionnaires. He said this approach could streamline physician workflows by up to 40% and improve the quality of patient histories.

Dr Razvi stressed that AI would support physicians rather than replace them. “The physician retains responsibility for treatment decisions,” he said. He added that Emrana Health is also planning to offer telemedicine services in Oman, including structured home visits and tier-two clinic consultations where technicians collect medical data and share it with doctors remotely. This system, he said, is intended to overcome geographical barriers and optimise the use of healthcare resources.

International hospitals from Canada, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey are participating in the exhibition. These institutions are offering advanced medical services to citizens and expatriates and are exploring investment opportunities and partnerships in Oman. Areas of expertise include cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, rehabilitation, fertility, aesthetics, paediatrics and ophthalmology.

The ‘Treat in Oman Pavilion’ has reported a 30% increase in participation this year, with hospitals and clinics such as Oman Rehabilitation Centre, Aster Royal Hospital, Starcare Hospital, Sukhumvit Hospital, Noor Iranian Poly Clinic, Asnan Lounge, Optimal and Free Movement among the exhibitors.

