Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in South Al Batinah Governorate has launched the first phase of the National Survey on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) across the governorate's wilayats. The survey, set to run for two months, aims to gather crucial data on the prevalence of NCDs and their impact on public health.

Dr. Rashid bin Saeed Al Saadi, Acting Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services in South Al Batinah, highlighted that the survey will focus on diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and chronic respiratory illnesses. It will also assess associated risk factors and potential health threats to the community.

The collected data will play a vital role in shaping strategic health initiatives, preventive measures, and community programmes aimed at curbing the spread of these diseases. The survey seeks to enhance public health, reduce risk factors, and improve overall wellbeing, providing a clearer picture of Oman’s health landscape and supporting efforts to implement effective interventions.

The first phase of the project includes field visits to update population cluster maps, laying the groundwork for the second phase. This next stage will involve completing disease-specific forms, conducting laboratory tests, and taking physical measurements to provide comprehensive insights into the community’s health status.