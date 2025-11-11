MUSCAT: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has launched an ‘Investor Protection Portal’ on their official website, stepped up disclosure requirements and oversight of intermediaries; and secured court rulings against unauthorised operators as part of a broad push to protect investors and market integrity.

According to Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the FSA, the recently launched portal centralises guidance and warnings; and urges citizens and residents to verify authorisations before dealing with entities offering investment services.

Enhanced disclosure is paired with tighter supervision of brokers and asset managers; and minority-shareholder rights, voting, board representation and fair treatment, are being reinforced alongside stronger investor-relations practices at listed firms, he said in an exclusive interview.

Public awareness is a central pillar. “An informed investor is far better protected than an uninformed one”, Al Salmi stressed, warning the public to treat “too-good-to-be-true” promises with caution.

Enforcement complements education. In this vein, the FSA has acted against unauthorised entities and publicised judicial decisions to deter misconduct, while aiming to keep oversight proportionate for licensed firms so they can operate efficiently and with confidence.

Significantly, the plan running 2026–2030, crafted in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, positions capital markets and insurance as trusted, reliable pillars of the financial system and commits to maintaining supervised institutions that are sound, sustainable and resilient, meeting public expectations and supporting the broader economy.

Ultimately, the approach couples clarity and deterrence: raise literacy to spot scams, enforce against bad actors; and elevate the quality and timeliness of information so markets can function transparently and fairly, he concluded.

