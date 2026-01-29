Suhra: As global investors shift their focus from isolated incentives to fully integrated business ecosystems, Suhar is positioning itself as one of Oman’s most compelling investment destinations — a trend highlighted by the launch of the Sohar Investment Forum on February 3-4, expected to attract participants from more than 30 countries.

Said al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Al Batinah North, said Suhar’s competitive edge lies in its holistic investment environment rather than standalone advantages.

“Today’s investor is not looking for incentives alone,” Al Abri noted. “Al Batinah North offers a fully integrated ecosystem, supported by robust legislation, streamlined regulations and a city designed for quality living — with strong healthcare, education, recreation and efficient access to target markets.” This integrated model has helped position Suhar as a distinctive investment system, backed by close coordination among government entities, economic zone authorities, and regulators operating through a one-stop-shop approach that simplifies procedures and reduces operational friction.

Geography remains a decisive strength. Suhar’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, partnerships with free zones, proximity to an international airport, and access to Gulf, Iranian, and Pakistani markets provide investors with seamless regional and global connectivity.

“The presence of large-scale manufacturing facilities enables downstream and conversion industries, strengthening the industrial sector, which remains the governorate’s most prominent pillar,” Al Abri added, pointing also to opportunities in logistics, tourism, mining, services and trade.

Human capital forms another cornerstone of Suhar’s investment narrative. Al Abri highlighted strong coordination between OCCI, government bodies and academic institutions to align educational outputs with labour market needs.

“Omani youth have demonstrated their ability to lead industrial and export-oriented operations. Some companies now operate with nearly 100 per cent national workforce, producing goods that compete in global markets,” he said.

Suhar’s transformation from a logistics corridor into a hub for value-added industries is increasingly evident. Competitive energy prices, abundant raw materials, free trade agreements and efficient supply chains have already attracted investments exceeding $35 billion, with further growth anticipated. In a region marked by intense competition for capital, timing is crucial, Al Abri stressed. “Suhar recorded 37 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous period. Investors entering Suhar today benefit from strong momentum, cost competitiveness and stability.”

He acknowledged that expanding infrastructure capacity — including electricity, gas and transport links — remains a priority to sustain growth, particularly with future rail connectivity to Abu Dhabi.

Looking ahead to 2026, Al Abri expressed strong optimism. “With Oman Vision 2040, private-sector empowerment and national stability, the outlook for international investment is exceptionally promising.”

He described the Sohar Investment Forum as one of Oman’s key national platforms for investment promotion, reflecting rising confidence among partners, institutions and investors alike.

