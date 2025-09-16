Muscat: Firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) in Muscat Governorate successfully contained a fire that broke out in a warehouse belonging to a company in the Ghala Industrial Area, Wilayat of Bousher, with no injuries reported.

According to a statement, the Operations Center received a report of the fire, prompting immediate dispatch of firefighting teams to the site. The teams managed to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

The Authority urged institutions and companies to strictly adhere to safety regulations and requirements to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, which can lead to significant material losses.

