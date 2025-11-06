Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman experienced notable weather contrasts during October 2025, with soaring temperatures in some parts of the country and significant rainfall in mountainous areas, according to the monthly climate summary issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The report indicated that Fahud recorded the highest temperature of the month at 43.8°C, followed by al Sunaynah (43.4°C), Hamra Ad Duru’ (43.2°C), Qarn Alam (43.1°C), and al Amerat (43.0°C).

Meanwhile, the lowest temperatures were observed in mountainous areas, with Jabal Shams registering 6.5°C, followed by Saiq (11.4°C), Jabal Harim (13.1°C), Qairoon Hairiti (16.2°C), and Hayma (16.3°C).

The data also highlighted variations from the long-term monthly average. Sohar recorded the highest positive deviation of +1.1°C, followed by Thumrait (+0.9°C) and Al Buraimi (+0.7°C). In contrast, Sur (-0.8°C) and Muscat (-0.4°C) reported slightly cooler-than-average conditions, while Masirah matched its typical October mean.

Jabal Shams in al Dakhiliyah Governorate received the highest rainfall of 53.2 millimetres. Other areas that recorded notable precipitation included Saiq (9 mm), Izki (6.8 mm), Bahla (6.6 mm), and Yanqul (3.2 mm).

The Authority also recalled that two tropical systems had previously affected Oman on the same date in different years — October 3, 1992, and October 3, 2021. The first made landfall over Al Wusta Governorate as a tropical storm, while the latter crossed South al Batinah as a Category 1 tropical cyclone.

The October summary reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s diverse climatic nature, where desert areas continue to experience high daytime temperatures while mountain areas enjoy cooler conditions and seasonal rainfall.

The CAA continues to monitor weather patterns to provide timely updates and enhance public awareness of changing climatic conditions across the country.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

