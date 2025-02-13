Muscat – Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Raysut Cement Company and Germany’s MVW Lechtenberg & Partner to explore the feasibility of producing refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in the sultanate.

The project aims to develop a sustainable business model for all stakeholders, promote alternative energy in heavy industries, reduce waste, and support Oman’s environmental sustainability goals. The agreement was signed under the patronage of Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation.

Kamil bin Ahmed al Lawati, Vice President of Business Development at be’ah, stated that the initiative represents a strategic move towards sustainability in Oman’s cement sector.

“This project will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower the sector’s carbon footprint, enhancing its competitiveness locally and regionally,” he said.

Hilal bin Saif al Dhamri, CEO of Raysut Cement, highlighted the collaboration’s importance. “This project underscores the partnership between be’ah and Raysut Cement in advancing the circular economy and supporting Oman’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality,” he noted.

Dirk Lechtenberg, CEO of MVW Lechtenberg & Partner, which specialises in alternative fuels for the cement and related industries, emphasised the innovative approach of the initiative. “The project offers a modern model for waste utilisation by converting it into clean energy sources, aligning with global trends towards a low-carbon economy,” he said.

The RDF project is expected to revolutionise waste management in Oman, transforming it into a key driver of environmental sustainability and economic development. By leveraging waste as an energy resource, the initiative reflects Oman’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).