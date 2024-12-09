The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has announced the establishment of the Oman Net Zero Centre through Ministerial Decision No. 2024-35, issued by Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. The centre is designed to advance the Sultanate of Oman’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 by shaping national strategies, overseeing project implementation, and supporting public and private entities in reducing carbon footprints.

Minister Al Aufi emphasised that the centre’s creation aligns with the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He stated, “The decision reflects our commitment to supervising and following up on net-zero plans and programmes, enhancing energy efficiency, and supporting relevant entities to meet the net-zero target by 2050.”

The Oman Net Zero Centre will serve as a hub for driving national decarbonisation efforts. Its primary tasks include refining and updating Oman’s net-zero strategy in coordination with relevant authorities, overseeing the implementation of net-zero projects while addressing challenges and recommending improvements, offering expertise and guidance to public and private entities to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions, and leading campaigns to promote environmental sustainability and encourage national participation.

Additionally, the centre will spearhead the development of a comprehensive national plan for improving energy consumption efficiency and evaluating projects’ energy performance. It will also manage carbon and hydrogen certification requests, ensuring compliance with international carbon trading standards.

To ensure strategic oversight, a high-level Steering Committee chaired by the Minister of Energy and Minerals has been established. Members include representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Economy, the Environment Authority, and the Oman Investment Authority. The committee will approve strategic plans, monitor progress, and ensure alignment with Oman's sustainability goals.

The center will facilitate the adoption of cutting-edge international technologies and practices while fostering innovation and scientific research. It will also strengthen national capabilities by supporting capacity-building initiatives and sustainability-focused projects.



