Nama Electricity Distribution Company announced the full resumption of electricity in all areas of Muscat Governorate, after technical teams successfully completed the restoration work.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) also announced the full restoration of electricity to all affected areas in the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. It alerted people to a sudden partial outage in the electricity network in several areas of the Sultanate of Oman.

It noted that if some subscribers face any challenges in restoring electricity, they can contact the licensed company's call center on number (1011).

Nama had earlier confirmed that the work is still underway to complete the restoration of service in the Samad Al Shan area in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and service is expected to return within a short period.

Nama Electricity Distribution Company stated that the number of power stations has gone out of service due to reasons related to the power supply.

The specialized teams have been able to restart a number of these stations, while work is underway to complete the return of the remaining stations to service within a short period of time.

