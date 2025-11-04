Muscat: Latest satellite images show a mass of dust moving over the coastal areas along the Sea of Oman, according to data from the Directorate General of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, dusty conditions are expected to affect the governorates of North al Batinah, South al Batinah, and Musandam, as well as parts of Muscat, on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the latest forecasts from Oman Met.

The dust is expected to cause a drop in horizontal visibility over several coastal and nearby inland areas during the coming hours. The authorities have advised motorists and sea-goers to exercise caution, especially in areas with reduced visibility.

