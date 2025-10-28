Duqm – Investments in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) touched RO6.3bn (US$16.4bn) in mid-2024, marking a 5.3% increase over the same period the previous year and a 71.8% growth from RO3.68bn at the end of 2022, according to Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD.

He announced the figures during the opening of the second Duqm Economic Forum 2025 on Monday. Organised by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) under the theme Leading Change, the two-day event brought together more than 400 participants and 54 speakers from Oman and abroad.

The forum was inaugurated by H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, who said it reflects Oman’s efforts to accelerate sustainable growth and attract major investments in Duqm. He highlighted SEZAD’s focus on sectors with competitive advantages, including green hydrogen, logistics, advanced manufacturing and tourism.

