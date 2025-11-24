The Special Economic Zone at Duqm's (SEZAD) 2025-2030” strategy focuses on localizing investments in various sectors in the zone, with attention to accelerating the development and marketing of sub-zones in priority sectors to meet the needs of current and targeted investors.

The investments committed in the zone rose by the end of last June to more than RO6.3 billion, registering a growth of 5.3 percent.

In the real estate development sector, the 'Misan Square Duqm' project is being implemented, which is an integrated business complex that includes business offices, residential, and commercial buildings. The project has reached a completion rate of about 80 percent.

In the green industries sector, Jindal Steel is establishing a green steel plant, and the project has achieved a completion rate of about 26 percent by the end of last June.

In the green hydrogen sector, Acme is developing a green ammonia project with a production capacity of 100,000 tons per year, and the project has reached a completion rate of 17 percent as of last June. The first phase is expected to be completed in July 2027.

The first half of this year witnessed the launch of the first phase of the wind turbine manufacturing project with an investment value exceeding RO70 million, implemented by the "Mawared Turbine" company, which specializes in manufacturing wind turbines with an annual production capacity of up to 1000 megawatts of different types, including 6.25 megawatts and 9.6 megawatts.

The project is scheduled to enter the commercial operation phase in 2026 and is expected to provide more than 1,000 job opportunities.

Traffic has been opened on the dual carriageway project linking Duqm Airport and the crude oil tanks in Ras Markaz, with a length of 51 km, and 94 percent of the Sultan Said bin Taimur (Southern) dual carriageway project has been completed, with a length of about 14 kilometers. The completion rate in the first phase of the National Road 32 dual carriageway project has reached more than 83 percent, and the second phase is 58 percent. The total length of the road in the two phases is 27 kilometers.

He pointed out that this year witnessed the awarding of the project for the dual coastal road in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm, with a length of 16 kilometers, and it is a new addition to the road projects in the region. It aims to develop the tourism sector and attract more new tourism projects through its direct view of the Arabian Sea. The road connects the tourist area with the fishing port and the fish and food industries complex, and its construction comes within the framework of an integrated plan to develop the transport system in the comprehensive plan for the region.

He said that the management of the Special Economic Zone in Duqm is focused on attracting investments and working to encourage workers to settle in the region so that Duqm becomes a city ready for work, living and residence, noting that the past period witnessed the completion of the implementation of the commercial district park with an area of ​​13,000 sqm and providing it with all facilities with afforestation and a modern irrigation system.

The implementation of the internal roads project in the commercial district, with a length of 13 km, was also completed, and the implementation of a sewage network and a rainwater drainage network in the district, and the completion of afforestation and irrigation works on Airport Street, and the development of the beach park.

He pointed out that the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones is currently establishing a multi-purpose community entertainment complex with a building area estimated at about 1,500 square meters, explaining that the project aims to enhance the social lifestyle and serve the residents and employees of the Duqm Special Economic Zone.

SEZAD witnessed the signing of new usufruct agreements with investments amounting to RO22.6 million. The zone recorded an increase in the number of investment applications, which rose to 19 applications compared to 7 applications in the first half of last year.

Meanwhile, the number of commercial registrations issued by the zone increased to 225 registrations compared to 68 registrations issued in the first half of last year. The zone witnessed the issuance of 181 licenses to practice economic activities, 262 licenses for public services, and the issuance of 599 work licenses, stressing that the growth witnessed by the Duqm Special Economic Zone has positively impacted the business environment.

He added that the total number of workers in the region rose to more than 12,400 by the end of last June, and the implemented projects provided more job opportunities for Omani youth, raising the total number of Omani workers in the region to 3,245, compared to 1,544 employees at the end of the first half of last year. The Omanization rate recorded a remarkable development by the end of last June, exceeding 26 percent, compared to 20 percent at the end of June 2024.

