Muscat – Efforts for the sultanate’s food security are being advanced through a new strategic framework focused on sustainability, innovation and economic resilience. Under the Food Security Lab 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) is developing a roadmap that supports the sultanate’s long-term goals under Vision 2040.

Dr Mahira bint Ali al Zadjali, Director of the Planning and Follow-up Department at MAFWR, said the new strategy forms a key component of the 11th Five-Year Plan, aligning sectoral projects and investments with national economic priorities.

“The new framework builds on lessons from previous programmes in preparing a detailed roadmap for the 2026 plan,” Mahira said. “It will focus on development and investment initiatives that enhance the trade balance through import substitution and local value creation.”

The roadmap, being prepared in cooperation with the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), aims to integrate projects and data into a unified national plan. “Strategic planning has become more than a bureaucratic tool – it’s a national mechanism for preparedness and resilience,” she added.

Mahira emphasised the importance of coordination among government institutions to achieve measurable outcomes. “Coordinating roles across institutions ensures effective implementation of national programmes, optimises resources, and enhances transparency and governance,” she said, noting that data integration and innovation-led sustainability are now central to policy planning.

“Planning has evolved into strategic foresight, allowing us to design flexible, proactive scenarios that anticipate future challenges,” she explained. This approach, she added, strengthens Oman’s capacity to manage global food crises, supply chain disruptions and market volatility.

A major initiative under the new framework is the ‘Second Billion Import Substitution’ policy, which Mahira described as a cornerstone of Oman’s diversification strategy. The policy uses detailed analysis of import patterns and value chains to identify opportunities for local production, technology adoption and industry development.

“This approach will stimulate national industries, create sustainable jobs and build resilient supply chains,” she said. It also aims to attract investment and promote innovation in line with Vision 2040 objectives for economic diversification.

Mahira said the strategy draws on Oman’s strengths in agriculture, livestock and fisheries, with a focus on developing value-added food industries based on local resources. “The priority is to develop industries that generate added value while ensuring long-term sustainability,” she noted.

Addressing data challenges in food management, she said dispersed farms, varying harvest cycles and scattered fish landing sites complicate data collection. To address this, MAFWR is implementing an electronic agricultural census with the National Records Centre and linking data across relevant institutions.

New technologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), drones and smart survey tools are being deployed to create a reliable national database supporting evidence-based decision-making.

Mahira described the evolving food security framework as a national foresight exercise built on data, innovation and institutional collaboration. “By learning from the past and planning for the future, Oman is ensuring that its people remain food-secure and its economy resilient – no matter what challenges lie ahead,” she said.

