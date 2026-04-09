Barka --- Thenumber of visitors to the Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve during the pastyear, 2025, reached 136,549, compared to 105,686 visitors in 2024, reflectingthe growing interest in eco-tourism in the Sultanate of Oman and reaffirmingthe islands' status as a distinctive tourist destination both locally andinternationally.

Data issued by the EnvironmentAuthority showed a wide diversity of nationalities from various countriesaround the world, with a notable presence of European visitors, includingFrench, Italian, German, and British nationals, alongside visitors from Asianand African countries, in addition to a significant number of local visitors.

Zahra Khalaf Al Shuraiqi, Head ofthe Natural Reserves Management Department at the Environment Authority, toldOman News Agency that the Authority places great importance on the DaymaniyatIslands Nature Reserve due to its high environmental value, as it is consideredone of the most prominent marine reserves in the Sultanate of Oman.

She explained that the EnvironmentAuthority undertakes numerous efforts, including regulating visits according tospecific environmental controls, enhancing monitoring and protection efforts topreserve sensitive marine habitats, implementing environmental awarenessprogrammes targeting visitors, and supporting scientific monitoring ofbiodiversity, particularly coral reefs, sea turtles, and migratory and residentseabirds and land birds.

She noted that the DaymaniyatIslands are distinguished by several tourist attractions, most notably theclarity of the waters and the richness of marine life, which includes diversecoral reefs and different species of fish and marine organisms, in addition tobeing one of the most important turtle nesting sites in the region. Sheindicated that the islands provide an ideal environment for diving and swimmingenthusiasts, along with their pristine nature that reflects the beauty ofOman's marine ecosystems, and they also serve as they also serve as a nestingsite for the sooty falcon.

She further explained that theAuthority is continuously working to develop the reserve's management in amanner that achieves a balance between environmental protection and sustainabletourism utilization, by improving visit regulation, enhancing awarenessservices, developing environmental monitoring mechanisms, as well as studyinginnovative initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality of the visitorexperience without impacting the islands' sensitive natural environment.

She pointed out that theunderwater museum in the Daymaniyat Islands is one of the pioneeringinitiatives aimed at enhancing environmental awareness among visitors,providing a distinctive educational experience that highlights marinebiodiversity and the importance of its conservation. She affirmed that theAuthority is developing this concept to serve as a supporting element forenvironmental awareness, thereby contributing to enriching the visitorexperience and deepening understanding of the value of Oman's marineecosystems. Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).