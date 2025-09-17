Dakhliyah – Dakhliyah governorate has signed 17 development, service, and investment contracts valued at over RO5mn, covering 11 development and service projects and six investment initiatives.

The agreements, signed by His Excellency Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, include key projects such as the first phase of the Jebel Shams Tourist Facade Project (RO2.9mn), the Eastern Mountain Oasis in Al Hamra, internal roads in Adam and Samayil, and road rehabilitation leading to Izki hospital. Lighting projects across Adam, Izki, and Al Hamra total approximately RO710,000.

Digital transformation and institutional development initiatives were also included, notably the Digital Transformation Advisory Services Project to enhance service quality. Investment contracts for tourism and entertainment projects in Nizwa Public Park, valued at RO530,000, aim to strengthen the local tourism sector.

His Excellency the Governor highlighted that these projects reflect Oman Vision 2040’s priorities, supporting infrastructure, services, and economic development while stimulating tourism and investment.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

