Muscat – The Royal Oman Police (ROP), Directorate General of Customs, has issued a notice highlighting key provisions from the Unified Customs Law of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), urging individuals and businesses to comply with customs-related deadlines and documentation rules.

According to Article 174 of the law, any claim or lawsuit for a refund of customs duties will not be accepted if more than three years have passed since the payment was made.

In addition, Article 175 states that customs records and documents may be destroyed after five years, aligning with regional regulatory practices for record retention.

The ROP encourages traders, importers, and exporters to keep accurate records and be mindful of statutory deadlines to avoid the loss of rights related to duty recovery or documentation.

