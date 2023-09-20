The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, today chaired the 9th meeting of the Ministerial Committee of GCC Ministers of Social Development and Social Affairs, in Muscat, the official news agency, ONA, reported.

The meeting discussed four main topics: The decision of the GCC Supreme Council on the Unified Law for Empowering Persons with Disabilities; the Unified Law for Volunteering Action; the decision of the Ministerial Council on protecting moral, religious and family values in Gulf societies; and the decision of the Ministerial Council on endorsing the tasks and responsibilities of the GCC Joint Charitable Action Committee.

The meeting discussed the GCC joint strategy on women’s affairs, the dissemination of a Privilege Card for persons with disabilities in GCC states and the State of Kuwait’s proposal to dedicate an award for outstanding people with disabilities in member states.

The meeting also endorsed the first initiative that stems from the GCC social development strategy aimed at devising unified policies on securing the stability of Gulf societies and instilling a spirit of Gulf citizenship and Arab and Islamic identity.

An Emirati delegation led by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, participated in the meeting.