Under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) inaugurated the Global Sustainability Academy — a pioneering platform dedicated to advancing sustainability, innovation and knowledge exchange across Oman and the wider region.

The first initiative of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, the Academy reflects Oman Cables’ long-term strategy to embed sustainability into every layer of its operations.

It provides an iconic hub for more than 30,000 employees worldwide, as well as stakeholders, partners and local communities, to exchange ideas, deepen expertise and implement practical solutions that support Oman’s energy transition and economic diversification goals.

Situated at Al Rusayl Industrial City in Muscat, the headquarters of Oman Cables Industry and Prysmian Middle East, Russia and Türkiye, the Academy blends on-site and digital learning to strengthen sustainability competencies across its workforce.

Its facilities include Oman’s first solar flower, solar carports and wind turbines — all built with recycled and circular materials.

These features provide hands-on learning environments that promote climate action, efficient resource use and technological innovation.

Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, hailed the launch as a model for public–private collaboration: “The Global Sustainability Academy represents the kind of partnership that translates national vision into practical progress.

By embedding sustainability and innovation within industry, it strengthens the foundations of Oman’s knowledge-based economy and empowers Omani talent to lead the transition towards a more competitive, low-carbon future”.

Cinzia Farisè, Chairman of Oman Cables Industry, said the Academy marks a defining moment in the company’s sustainability journey: “Establishing the Global Sustainability Academy is a major step in how Oman Cables sees its future — as a sustainable solutions provider driving the energy transition, promoting inclusion and contributing to Oman’s industrial and human capacity growth.

It connects our global expertise with local talent to build lasting value for Oman’s industrial progress and its transition towards a sustainable economy”.

Coinciding with the inauguration and Omani Youth Day, Oman Cables also announced JOLT — Junior Omani Leaders of Tomorrow, an international leadership and development programme.

Delivered under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and supported by Prysmian, Sultan Qaboos University and Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Management, JOLT will prepare young Omani engineers for leadership roles in advanced manufacturing and clean energy industries.

Participants will undergo global training and assignments across Prysmian’s international network, fostering a new generation of Omani professionals equipped to steer the nation’s industrial growth.

As part of Prysmian Group’s Global Sustainability Academy network, the Oman facility represents a strategic milestone linking the Sultanate of Oman’s industry to an international platform of knowledge, skills and innovation.

This collaboration brings global know-how into local practice, accelerating Oman’s sustainability transition and contributing directly to Oman Vision 2040 and the Net Zero 2050 objectives.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

