Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued two weather alerts warning of thunderstorms and strong downburst winds affecting Al Hajar Mountains and nearby areas this afternoon.

According to the CAA, the thunderstorm alert remains in effect from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The authority said moderate-intensity thunderstorms are expected, accompanied by heavy rain in scattered areas. This could result in flash floods, strong downdrafts, and hail showers in some places, with reduced horizontal visibility due to rain and rising dust.

In a separate advisory, the CAA also warned of downburst winds during the same period, with speeds ranging between 40 and 90 km/h. The strong winds may cause blowing dust, poor visibility, and possible damage to property in exposed areas.

The authority urged the public to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas and wadis during rainfall, and to stay away from unstable structures. It also advised motorists to drive carefully on rain-affected and dusty roads while continuing to follow official forecasts and advisories.

