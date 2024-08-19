Muscat – The Oman Business Platform of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), facilitated a record 487,300 commercial transactions during the first half of 2024.

During the first six months of the year, 195,556 automatic license approvals were granted, while 6,061 non-automatic licenses were issued. Additionally, 2,747 e-commerce licenses were issued by the ministry in the same period, according to an Oman News Agency report.

The Oman Business Platform is designed to improve and simplify the business process for investors by offering a single access point to all e-government services, ensuring they can apply best international practices.

MoCIIP aims, through the Oman Business Platform, to streamline business startup procedures and encourage investment in various projects that support the national economy and enhance economic activity.

Mubarak bin Mohammed al Duhani, Director General of Commerce and Head of the Digital Transformation Team at MoCIIP, informed that the Oman Business Platform offers numerous facilities and services to investors. Currently, about 50 electronic services are available through the platform, contributing to an improved business environment.

The ministry’s statistics showed an increase in the number of downloads of the Oman Business Platform app, with 7,245 downloads recorded – 3,209 on the Android version and 4,036 on the iOS version.

In his statement to the Oman News Agency, Duhani highlighted that the platform offers various essential services that allow investors to complete transactions easily and smoothly. These services provide ample information to facilitate the process of starting businesses, thereby encouraging investment in projects that bolster the national economy and stimulate economic activity.

The platform offers reduced fees for the foreign investment register, treating foreign investors on par with Omani investors. Recently, a service for changing the legal form from a sole proprietorship to a commercial company was launched, along with a service for evaluating user satisfaction with self-services on the platform.

Duhani noted that the Oman Business Platform contributes to a more efficient business environment, achieving faster results for investors. He said, “The platform directs investors to a single portal for business activities and provides self-service options for those looking to start businesses from outside Oman.”

MoCIIP recently introduced new improvements and facilities to several services on the platform to further simplify and accelerate commercial transactions. These enhancements aim to make business sector services more accessible, saving time and effort for investors and business owners, thereby allowing transactions to be completed more quickly and efficiently.

These improvements are also intended to strengthen the business environment and attract more local and foreign investments to Oman.

