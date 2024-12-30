Muscat – Buraimi Industrial City has reported a surge in investor interest during the second half of 2024, securing 16 new investment contracts with a total value of RO7.97mn. These agreements will see the establishment of projects spanning more than 165,000 square metres.

The newly contracted projects span a range of industries, including car oil manufacturing, wood impregnation, cardboard production, manufacturing production lines, water tank production, food packaging, a new car spare parts warehouse, a water production and packaging factory, a medical preparations factory, and a trade fair.

This increased investment activity underscores Buraimi Industrial City’s commitment to enhancing the investment environment. By providing supportive facilities and incentives, the city aims to attract more investors, bolster economic growth, and contribute to Oman’s national strategic goals.

