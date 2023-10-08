The Omani-British Association held its annual luncheon in London, in which Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, participated as a guest of honour from the Omani side, and Lord Gerry Grimstone as a guest of honour from the British side.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy delivered a speech on this occasion in which he praised the distinguished historic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom.

