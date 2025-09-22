A tender has been launched for the investment and operation of the Nizwa Gate building, which has been developed to serve as a comprehensive tourism attraction center, in conjunction with the Al Dakhiliyah Square and the Integrated Transport Station projects.

The governorate has provided investment opportunities through this tender, including a café to serve coffee and a fast food corner for souvenirs

The gate has also been equipped with modern facilities and interactive screens to introduce the wilayats and heritage and tourism landmarks in the governorate, enabling visitors to explore the most prominent destinations and activities, thereby enhancing the governorate’s status as a primary destination on the tourism map.

The invitation is open to those interested in participating in the tender in accordance with the announced conditions below.

The Nizwa Gate Project was implemented by small and medium enterprises as it is closely linked to the Al Dakhiliyah Square Project.

Tourists inflow

The governorate aims to increase the number of visitors to Al Dakhiliyah Square to more than 900,000 visitors by 2026 by launching initiatives and seeks to make the square a major stop on the tourist routes that witness an influx to the governorate and neighboring governorates.

The Al Dakhiliyah Square (Al Dakhiliyah Boulevard) approved by the Tender Board is a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing services and infrastructure.

The project extends over an area of ​​145,000 sqm and will be completed in two years. The Square is expected to have a significant impact on tourism in the region, as it is estimated to attract about 944,000 tourists and visitors annually, in addition to providing 340 permanent and temporary job opportunities.

The main walkway of the square extends over a length of 3,985 meters, surrounded by trees and green spaces, providing a comfortable natural environment for visitors.

Special bicycle paths have been designed with a length of 1,650 meters, in addition to fountain basins and an open area of ​​approximately 80,000 square meters, allowing visitors to enjoy an integrated entertainment experience in addition to a children's play area, a group of restaurants and kiosks, a variety of stores, a market to support productive families, and other facilities and services that meet the needs of visitors.

The Al Dakhiliya Square project will make a significant contribution to the local content value during the project implementation period and after its operation. The value of local content during the implementation period is estimated at RO4 million.

The project is expected to achieve returns of up to RO500,000 annually, with an annual increase estimated at 5 percent, resulting from the rental of investment facilities, in addition to the revenues generated from the events, exhibitions, and festivals that will be held in the square.

