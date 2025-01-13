Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Ministry of Finance today to enhance collaboration in the financial sector.

The agreement was signed by H E Sultan Salim al Habsi, Omani Minister of Finance, and Mohammed Abdullah al Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance.

The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral ties, exchange expertise in financial fields, and foster joint coordination on regional and international matters. It also focuses on the development of financial policies, analysis of public financial data, and streamlining financial and legal regulations. Additionally, the agreement seeks to promote effective governance practices within the public sector.

This initiative is expected to enhance cooperation and contribute to the advancement of financial systems in both countries.

