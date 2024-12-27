Muscat – His Excellency Sheikh Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Chairman of the General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, welcomed His Excellency Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Muscat.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in the development of economic, free, and industrial zones. They discussed strategies to maximise the potential of production chains and raw materials in existing factories within the special economic zones and free zones of both countries.

The discussion also covered the executive steps for the Dhahirah Integrated Economic Zone project and the dry port. A tender for the zone’s infrastructure has already been launched, with 12 coalitions consisting of Omani and Saudi companies purchasing the tender documents. Additionally, ways to facilitate the transit of industrial products between the two nations using the Rub Al Khali port were also examined.

The meeting was attended by H E Ambassador Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan of Saudi Arabia, representing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, along with several officials from both countries.

