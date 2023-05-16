Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, yesterday held a session of political talks with Dr. Najla Mohammed El Mangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Collaboration of Libya, who is on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.During the meeting, the two sides affirmed their keenness to cement ties between the two countries and two peoples.

They discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, in addition to ways of maximizing mutual benefits for both countries.

