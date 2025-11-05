Muscat – Al Wusta governorate is witnessing steady progress on a number of development projects across its four wilayats, aimed at improving infrastructure, boosting economic activity, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Muslim al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, said that more than 22 projects are currently being implemented in different parts of the governorate, with a total investment of around RO20mn. The initiatives, he said, are designed to modernise cities and villages while preserving the governorate’s natural and cultural environment.

In Haima, seven projects worth RO5.73mn are underway. These include the Knowledge Park and Exhibition Grounds projects, together valued at RO796,000. The Camel Racing Track project, costing RO248,000, will help preserve traditional heritage. The Haima Residential Scheme Development, with an investment of over RO1.8mn, is also among the key projects.

Additionally, 30km of internal roads are being paved and 250 streetlights installed at a total cost of RO2mn. A comprehensive agricultural nursery worth RO181,000 and beautification works in Abu Madhabi and Al Ajaiz villages valued at RO493,000 are also under implementation.

In Mahout, six projects worth RO5.87mn are progressing. These include the Central Market project (RO450,000), development of the waterfront (RO1.5mn), and a camel racing track (RO138,000). Internal road paving works covering 30km and a new commercial plan for Al Jawbah, together valued at RO2mn, are also part of the plan. In addition, 350 streetlights are being installed across the wilayat at a cost of RO400,000, alongside the construction of parks and beach shade structures worth more than RO1.38mn.

Duqm is seeing six major projects worth RO5.1mn, including the second phase of the Ras Madrakah waterfront development (RO265,000), development of Dhahr and Ras Madrakah villages (RO1mn), and the first phase of the Wadi Dharf project (RO744,000) to promote ecotourism. A park in Dhahr and beach umbrellas in Haytam and Ras Madrakah are also being established.

In Al Jazir, several projects worth RO2.84mn are underway, including the second phase of the Ras Suqrah beach development (RO188,000), the Al Lakbi beachfront project (RO430,000), and the construction of 24km of internal roads and 2.5km of commercial roads. Around 322 streetlights are also being installed across the wilayat at a cost of RO2mn.

Kathiri added that major aquaculture projects are being developed in the governorate, including shrimp farming projects worth RO462mn and a sea cucumber farming project valued at RO2.31mn.

