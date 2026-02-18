Al Hamra – A package of development projects valued at more than RO11.5mn is under way in Al Hamra in Dakhliyah, as part of efforts to upgrade infrastructure, improve services and support urban growth across the sultanate.

Most projects focus on paving and rehabilitating internal roads in residential areas. A first package covering 29km has been completed at a cost of about RO2.14mn. A second 19km package is 89% complete, with spending of around RO3.51mn.

Work is also progressing on 13km of internal link roads, now 90% complete, alongside the design and paving of roads and parking areas serving the municipal abattoir and Al Jareefat Road. Maintenance of several internal roads has been finalised.

Consultants have been appointed to design and supervise the dualisation of Wadi Ghul Road and a road serving the commercial district.

Urban development projects are moving ahead and are at varying stages. The first phase of the Jabal Shams frontage project has recorded 5% progress. Development works in Misfat Al Abriyeen have reached 35%, while the Eastern Mountain Oasis project stands at 20%.

Authorities said construction of a health walkway and a slaughterhouse are complete.

Street lighting has expanded on key routes, with 172 poles installed on the road to Jebel Shams and 120 along the Aqaba Road. In cooperation with residents, 16 poles were supplied for the road serving Al Mustafa Mosque and Al Hoota Cave.

Officials said the projects are expected to boost tourism, support local economic activity and improve services for residents and visitors, contributing to sustainable development in the wilayat.

