Muscat: Al Buraimi Industrial City, part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has successfully signed 16 investment contracts during the second half of 2024, with a total investment value of OMR7.97 million. These agreements pave the way for new projects spanning a combined area of more than 165,000 sqm.

The newly signed projects represent a variety of industries, showcasing the industrial city’s appeal as a hub for diverse business ventures. These include automotive oil manufacturing, wood impregnation, carton production, production line manufacturing, water tank manufacturing, food packaging factory, storage facility for new car spare parts, water production and bottling plant, medical supplies factory, and a commercial showroom.

Al Buraimi Industrial City undertakes constant ongoing efforts to enhance its investment environment and provide streamlined facilities for businesses. By attracting a wide array of investments, the industrial city continues to contribute to Oman’s economic growth and support the realisation of national strategic goals.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).