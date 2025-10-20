SUHAR: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in Al Batinah North Governorate is set to launch a new Business Centre, a strategic initiative aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, supporting investors and strengthening the private sector in the governorate.

Designed to position Al Batinah North as a competitive business hub, the centre will offer a comprehensive range of advisory, digital and informational services to foster innovation, project development and investment — both local and foreign.

The facility will serve as a key platform for networking, skills development, and investment promotion, hosting regular business-to-business (B2B) meetings and joint sessions connecting entrepreneurs with established firms and global suppliers.

Services will span administrative, legal, financial and technical consultations, including company setup, contract drafting, feasibility studies and project supervision.

In partnership with Sultan Qaboos University, the centre will also provide a digital library and market data to help investors explore export and global market opportunities.

Eng Said al Abri, Chairman of OCCI Al Batinah North, said the initiative marks a significant step toward enabling the private sector and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. “Our vision is to make the Business Center a dynamic platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders, driving growth and supporting Oman Vision 2040,” he noted.

With its forward-looking approach and integrated services, the North Al Batinah Business Center is poised to create a vibrant ecosystem that boosts competitiveness, attracts investments, and drives sustainable economic growth across the region.

