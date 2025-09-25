Oman Air’s Global Sale offers up to 25% off Business and Economy Class fares across its network. The airline is also unveiling a significantly expanded winter schedule with additional flights on some of its most popular routes.

In Europe, London will increase to 11 weekly flights with a double daily frequency on four days a week.

Moscow will also grow to nine weekly services, and Zurich returns as a seasonal destination with six weekly services.

The airline will also operate its first winter schedule to Amsterdam with four weekly flights and a full winter programme to Rome with up to four flights each week.

In Asia, Phuket flights will operate up to 11 times per week, while Kuala Lumpur will grow to nine weekly services.

Within Oman, services to Salalah will climb to 35 weekly flights, peaking at 42 during peak periods to accommodate strong seasonal demand.

In addition to discounted fares, travellers booking through the Global Sale will also enjoy Oman Air’s award-winning service and signature Omani hospitality across a growing network of destinations.

The Global Sale runs until 2 October 2025 and is valid for travel between November 3 and March 11, 2026, covering both one-way and round-trip fares. Tickets can be booked via Oman Air’s website or the mobile app. The offer excludes interline flights and codeshare partners.

